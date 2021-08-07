On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 66 44 .600 _
Boston 64 47 .577
New York 61 49 .555 5
Toronto 58 49 .542
Baltimore 38 70 .352 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 64 46 .582 _
Cleveland 53 54 .495
Detroit 53 59 .473 12
Kansas City 47 61 .435 16
Minnesota 47 63 .427 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 45 .591 _
Oakland 62 48 .564 3
Seattle 58 54 .518 8
Los Angeles 56 54 .509 9
Texas 39 71 .355 26

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Toronto 12, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 4, Texas 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-3) at Baltimore (López 3-12), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-7) at Toronto (Ryu 11-5), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-5) at St. Louis (Lester 3-6), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-8) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-6) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-8), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise