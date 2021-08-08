All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|New York
|61
|50
|.550
|6½
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|55
|.495
|10
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|12½
|Kansas City
|48
|62
|.436
|16½
|Minnesota
|48
|64
|.429
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 4, Minnesota 0
Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 9, Boston 8
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5
Minnesota 7, Houston 5
Oakland 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Burrows 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
