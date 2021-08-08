Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 61 50 .550
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 46 .586 _
Cleveland 54 55 .495 10
Detroit 54 60 .474 12½
Kansas City 48 62 .436 16½
Minnesota 48 64 .429 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 9, Boston 8

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Minnesota 7, Houston 5

Oakland 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Burrows 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

