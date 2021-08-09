Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 61 50 .550
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 46 .593 _
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½
Kansas City 48 62 .436 17½
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 9, Boston 8

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Minnesota 7, Houston 5

Oakland 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

