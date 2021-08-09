All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|New York
|61
|50
|.550
|6½
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|55
|.500
|10½
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13½
|Kansas City
|48
|62
|.436
|17½
|Minnesota
|48
|65
|.425
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 9, Boston 8
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5
Minnesota 7, Houston 5
Oakland 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
