Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 62 50 .554 6
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 46 .593 _
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½
Kansas City 48 63 .432 18
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

