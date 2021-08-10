All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|New York
|62
|50
|.554
|6
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|55
|.500
|10½
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13½
|Kansas City
|48
|63
|.432
|18
|Minnesota
|48
|65
|.425
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
