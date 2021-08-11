All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|69
|44
|.611
|_
|Boston
|65
|50
|.565
|5
|New York
|62
|51
|.549
|7
|Toronto
|61
|51
|.545
|7½
|Baltimore
|38
|73
|.342
|30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|47
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|Detroit
|55
|60
|.478
|12½
|Kansas City
|49
|63
|.438
|17
|Minnesota
|49
|65
|.430
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|65
|48
|.575
|2
|Seattle
|59
|55
|.518
|8½
|Los Angeles
|57
|57
|.500
|10½
|Texas
|40
|73
|.354
|27
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 9, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Houston 5, Colorado 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
