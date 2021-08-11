On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 69 44 .611 _
Boston 65 50 .565 5
New York 62 51 .549 7
Toronto 61 51 .545
Baltimore 38 73 .342 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 47 .588 _
Cleveland 55 56 .495 10½
Detroit 55 60 .478 12½
Kansas City 49 63 .438 17
Minnesota 49 65 .430 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 67 46 .593 _
Oakland 65 48 .575 2
Seattle 59 55 .518
Los Angeles 57 57 .500 10½
Texas 40 73 .354 27

___

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 9, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston 5, Colorado 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

