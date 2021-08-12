On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 69 45 .605 _
Boston 66 50 .569 4
New York 63 51 .553 6
Toronto 62 51 .549
Baltimore 38 74 .339 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 48 .583 _
Cleveland 55 57 .491 10½
Detroit 56 60 .483 11½
Minnesota 50 65 .435 17
Kansas City 49 64 .434 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 _
Oakland 66 48 .579 2
Seattle 60 55 .522
Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½
Texas 40 74 .351 28

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

