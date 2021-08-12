All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|69
|45
|.605
|_
|Boston
|66
|50
|.569
|4
|New York
|63
|51
|.553
|6
|Toronto
|62
|51
|.549
|6½
|Baltimore
|38
|74
|.339
|30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|48
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|57
|.491
|10½
|Detroit
|56
|60
|.483
|11½
|Minnesota
|50
|65
|.435
|17
|Kansas City
|49
|64
|.434
|17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Oakland
|66
|48
|.579
|2
|Seattle
|60
|55
|.522
|8½
|Los Angeles
|57
|58
|.496
|11½
|Texas
|40
|74
|.351
|28
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5, Colorado 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 3
Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Texas 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
