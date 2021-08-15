On Air: This Just In!
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 _
Boston 69 51 .575 3
New York 65 52 .556
Toronto 63 54 .538
Baltimore 38 78 .328 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 50 .576 _
Cleveland 57 59 .491 10
Detroit 58 62 .483 11
Minnesota 52 66 .441 16
Kansas City 49 67 .422 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 47 .598 _
Oakland 68 50 .576
Seattle 63 56 .529 8
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12
Texas 42 76 .356 28½

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston 16, Baltimore 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

