Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 _
Boston 69 51 .575 3
New York 65 52 .556
Toronto 63 54 .538
Baltimore 38 78 .328 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 50 .576 _
Cleveland 57 59 .491 10
Detroit 58 62 .483 11
Minnesota 52 66 .441 16
Kansas City 49 67 .422 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 47 .598 _
Oakland 68 50 .576
Seattle 63 56 .529 8
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12
Texas 42 76 .356 28½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

