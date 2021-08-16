All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|71
|47
|.602
|_
|Boston
|69
|51
|.575
|3
|New York
|65
|52
|.556
|5½
|Toronto
|63
|54
|.538
|7½
|Baltimore
|38
|78
|.328
|32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|57
|59
|.491
|10
|Detroit
|58
|62
|.483
|11
|Minnesota
|52
|66
|.441
|16
|Kansas City
|49
|67
|.422
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|47
|.598
|_
|Oakland
|68
|50
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|63
|56
|.529
|8
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|12
|Texas
|42
|76
|.356
|28½
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1
Toronto 8, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
