On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _
Boston 69 52 .570 4
New York 67 52 .563 5
Toronto 63 54 .538 8
Baltimore 38 79 .325 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 69 50 .580 _
Cleveland 57 60 .487 11
Detroit 58 62 .483 11½
Minnesota 53 66 .445 16
Kansas City 50 67 .427 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 48 .593 _
Oakland 68 51 .571
Seattle 63 56 .529
Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12
Texas 42 76 .356 28

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Kansas City 7, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-6) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Baltimore (Watkins 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-1) at Detroit (Skubal 8-10), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-11), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-11) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti