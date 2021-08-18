On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 73 47 .608 _
New York 68 52 .567 5
Boston 69 53 .566 5
Toronto 63 55 .534 9
Baltimore 38 80 .322 34

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 70 50 .583 _
Cleveland 58 60 .492 11
Detroit 58 63 .479 12½
Minnesota 53 67 .442 17
Kansas City 51 67 .432 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 49 .588 _
Oakland 68 52 .567
Seattle 64 56 .533
Los Angeles 60 61 .496 11
Texas 42 77 .353 28

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

Washington 12, Toronto 6

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

