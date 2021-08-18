All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|New York
|68
|52
|.567
|5
|Boston
|69
|53
|.566
|5
|Toronto
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|Baltimore
|38
|80
|.322
|34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|60
|.492
|11
|Detroit
|58
|63
|.479
|12½
|Minnesota
|53
|67
|.442
|17
|Kansas City
|51
|67
|.432
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|49
|.588
|_
|Oakland
|68
|52
|.567
|2½
|Seattle
|64
|56
|.533
|6½
|Los Angeles
|60
|61
|.496
|11
|Texas
|42
|77
|.353
|28
___
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0
Washington 12, Toronto 6
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2
Kansas City 3, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments