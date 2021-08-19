All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|75
|47
|.615
|_
|New York
|69
|52
|.570
|5½
|Boston
|69
|54
|.561
|6½
|Toronto
|63
|56
|.529
|10½
|Baltimore
|38
|82
|.317
|36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|11½
|Detroit
|58
|65
|.472
|13½
|Minnesota
|54
|67
|.446
|16½
|Kansas City
|52
|68
|.433
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|50
|.587
|_
|Oakland
|69
|53
|.566
|2½
|Seattle
|65
|56
|.537
|6
|Los Angeles
|62
|61
|.504
|10
|Texas
|42
|78
|.350
|28½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings
Washington 8, Toronto 5
L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Kansas City 3, Houston 2
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10
Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
