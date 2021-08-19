On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _
New York 69 52 .570
Boston 69 54 .561
Toronto 63 56 .529 10½
Baltimore 38 82 .317 36

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 51 .582 _
Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½
Detroit 58 65 .472 13½
Minnesota 54 67 .446 16½
Kansas City 52 68 .433 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 71 50 .587 _
Oakland 69 53 .566
Seattle 65 56 .537 6
Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10
Texas 42 78 .350 28½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings

Washington 8, Toronto 5

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

