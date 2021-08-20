On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _
New York 70 52 .574 5
Boston 69 54 .561
Toronto 63 56 .529 10½
Baltimore 38 82 .317 36

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 51 .582 _
Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½
Detroit 58 65 .472 13½
Minnesota 54 68 .443 17
Kansas City 52 68 .433 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 71 50 .587 _
Oakland 69 53 .566
Seattle 66 56 .541
Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10
Texas 42 79 .347 29

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Toronto (Ryu 11-6), 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-10) at Boston (Rodríguez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

