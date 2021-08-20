All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|75
|47
|.615
|_
|New York
|70
|52
|.574
|5
|Boston
|69
|54
|.561
|6½
|Toronto
|63
|56
|.529
|10½
|Baltimore
|38
|82
|.317
|36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|51
|.582
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|11½
|Detroit
|58
|65
|.472
|13½
|Minnesota
|54
|68
|.443
|17
|Kansas City
|52
|68
|.433
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|50
|.587
|_
|Oakland
|69
|53
|.566
|2½
|Seattle
|66
|56
|.541
|5½
|Los Angeles
|62
|61
|.504
|10
|Texas
|42
|79
|.347
|29
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10
Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Toronto (Ryu 11-6), 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-12), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-10) at Boston (Rodríguez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
