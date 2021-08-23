All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|New York
|72
|52
|.581
|4½
|Boston
|71
|55
|.563
|6½
|Toronto
|64
|58
|.525
|11½
|Baltimore
|38
|85
|.309
|38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|61
|.500
|9½
|Detroit
|60
|66
|.476
|12½
|Kansas City
|55
|68
|.447
|16
|Minnesota
|54
|70
|.435
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|51
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|70
|55
|.560
|3½
|Seattle
|67
|58
|.536
|6½
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|12
|Texas
|43
|81
|.347
|30
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Oakland 1
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Boston, ppd.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
