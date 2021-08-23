Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 23, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _
New York 72 52 .581
Boston 71 55 .563
Toronto 64 58 .525 11½
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 53 .576 _
Cleveland 61 61 .500
Detroit 60 66 .476 12½
Kansas City 55 68 .447 16
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 73 51 .589 _
Oakland 70 55 .560
Seattle 67 58 .536
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 12
Texas 43 81 .347 30

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Boston, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Veteran LeToi Adams makes game-winning basket in double overtime at 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games