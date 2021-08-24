Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 _
New York 73 52 .584
Boston 71 55 .563 7
Toronto 65 59 .524 12
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 73 54 .575 _
Cleveland 61 62 .496 10
Detroit 60 66 .476 12½
Kansas City 56 68 .452 15½
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 73 52 .584 _
Oakland 70 57 .551 4
Seattle 69 58 .543 5
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½
Texas 44 81 .352 29

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Houston 1

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Latz 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 FedID 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore