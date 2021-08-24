All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|New York
|73
|52
|.584
|4½
|Boston
|71
|55
|.563
|7
|Toronto
|65
|59
|.524
|12
|Baltimore
|38
|85
|.309
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|62
|.496
|10
|Detroit
|60
|66
|.476
|12½
|Kansas City
|56
|68
|.452
|15½
|Minnesota
|54
|70
|.435
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|52
|.584
|_
|Oakland
|70
|57
|.551
|4
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|5
|Los Angeles
|62
|64
|.492
|11½
|Texas
|44
|81
|.352
|29
___
Monday’s Games
Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Houston 1
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Latz 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
