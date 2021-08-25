On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 _
New York 74 52 .587 4
Boston 72 55 .567
Toronto 65 59 .524 12
Baltimore 38 86 .306 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 73 54 .575 _
Cleveland 61 62 .496 10
Detroit 61 66 .480 12
Kansas City 56 69 .448 16
Minnesota 54 71 .432 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 74 52 .587 _
Oakland 70 57 .551
Seattle 69 58 .543
Los Angeles 63 64 .496 11½
Texas 44 81 .352 29½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Boston 11, Minnesota 9

Houston 4, Kansas City 0

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vice President Harris visits USS Tulsa in Singapore