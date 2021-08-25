All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|New York
|74
|52
|.587
|4
|Boston
|72
|55
|.567
|6½
|Toronto
|65
|59
|.524
|12
|Baltimore
|38
|86
|.306
|39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|62
|.496
|10
|Detroit
|61
|66
|.480
|12
|Kansas City
|56
|69
|.448
|16
|Minnesota
|54
|71
|.432
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|52
|.587
|_
|Oakland
|70
|57
|.551
|4½
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|64
|.496
|11½
|Texas
|44
|81
|.352
|29½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Boston 11, Minnesota 9
Houston 4, Kansas City 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
