Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _
New York 74 52 .587
Boston 72 56 .563
Toronto 66 59 .528 12
Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 73 55 .570 _
Cleveland 62 62 .500 9
Detroit 61 67 .477 12
Kansas City 56 70 .444 16
Minnesota 55 71 .437 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 75 52 .591 _
Oakland 70 57 .551 5
Seattle 69 58 .543 6
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13
Texas 44 82 .349 30½

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4

Cleveland 7, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-13), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 9-7) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Minnesota (Albers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-8) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-6) at Oakland (Manaea 8-8), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

