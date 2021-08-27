All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|80
|48
|.625
|_
|New York
|75
|52
|.591
|4½
|Boston
|73
|56
|.566
|7½
|Toronto
|66
|61
|.520
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|87
|.315
|39½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|74
|55
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|63
|62
|.504
|9
|Detroit
|62
|67
|.481
|12
|Kansas City
|57
|70
|.449
|16
|Minnesota
|55
|72
|.433
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|52
|.591
|_
|Oakland
|70
|58
|.547
|5½
|Seattle
|69
|59
|.539
|6½
|Los Angeles
|63
|66
|.488
|13
|Texas
|44
|83
|.346
|31
___
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7
Cleveland 10, Texas 6
Boston 12, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6
Kansas City 6, Seattle 4
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments