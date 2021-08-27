Trending:
American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 80 48 .625 _
New York 75 52 .591
Boston 73 56 .566
Toronto 66 61 .520 13½
Baltimore 40 87 .315 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 74 55 .574 _
Cleveland 63 62 .504 9
Detroit 62 67 .481 12
Kansas City 57 70 .449 16
Minnesota 55 72 .433 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 75 52 .591 _
Oakland 70 58 .547
Seattle 69 59 .539
Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13
Texas 44 83 .346 31

___

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7

Cleveland 10, Texas 6

Boston 12, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.

