All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|82
|48
|.631
|_
|New York
|76
|54
|.585
|6
|Boston
|75
|57
|.568
|8
|Toronto
|68
|61
|.527
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|89
|.310
|41½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|64
|64
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|62
|70
|.470
|14
|Kansas City
|59
|71
|.454
|16
|Minnesota
|58
|73
|.443
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|53
|.592
|_
|Oakland
|72
|59
|.550
|5½
|Seattle
|70
|61
|.534
|7½
|Los Angeles
|64
|67
|.489
|13½
|Texas
|45
|85
|.346
|32
___
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2
Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 13, Houston 2
Seattle 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
