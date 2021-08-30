Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 82 48 .631 _
New York 76 54 .585 6
Boston 75 57 .568 8
Toronto 68 61 .527 13½
Baltimore 40 89 .310 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 56 .576 _
Cleveland 64 64 .500 10
Detroit 62 70 .470 14
Kansas City 59 71 .454 16
Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 77 53 .592 _
Oakland 72 59 .550
Seattle 70 61 .534
Los Angeles 64 67 .489 13½
Texas 45 85 .346 32

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 13, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

