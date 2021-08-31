All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|83
|48
|.634
|_
|New York
|76
|55
|.580
|7
|Boston
|75
|58
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|69
|61
|.531
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|90
|.308
|42½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|64
|64
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|62
|70
|.470
|14
|Kansas City
|59
|71
|.454
|16
|Minnesota
|58
|73
|.443
|17½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|53
|.595
|_
|Oakland
|72
|59
|.550
|6
|Seattle
|70
|62
|.530
|8½
|Los Angeles
|65
|67
|.492
|13½
|Texas
|46
|85
|.351
|32
___
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments