Americans rally to tie Great Britain & Ireland in Curtis Cup

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 2:57 pm
CONWY, Wales (AP) — Rose Zhang won both her matches and Allisen Corpuz delivered a big run of birdies Friday as the Americans rallied from a three-point deficit to forge a tie going into the final session of the Curtis Cup.

One day after Great Britain & Ireland won four of the six matches and halved another, the Americans returned the favor at Conwy Golf Club.

Zhang and Rachel Heck, Nos. 1 and 2 in the women’s world amateur ranking, seized control early in the opening match of foursomes for a 3-and-2 victory over Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling, setting the tone for the day.

“They were definitely inspired and fired up to play better today and I really didn’t have to do much pep talking,” U.S. captain Sarah Ingram said. “I know that they are all real fighters and that they would follow up a tough day with a really good day.”

The Americans won two matches and halved the other to pull within a point. In the afternoon fourballs, Corpuz ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch as she and Zhang won the anchor match, 3 and 2, over the previously unbeaten tandem of Emily Toy and Caley McGinty.

Rachel Kuehn also won two matches for the United States.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

