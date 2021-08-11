Trending:
Sports News

Anderson scheduled to start for Seattle against Texas

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (40-73, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-55, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -190, Rangers +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Texas will play on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 33-24 in home games in 2020. Seattle’s lineup has 141 home runs this season, Mitch Haniger leads the club with 26 homers.

The Rangers have gone 14-43 away from home. Texas is hitting a collective .222 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .258.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Brett Martin recorded his third victory and Jason Martin went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Erik Swanson took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 68 RBIs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .237 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rangers: 4-6, .195 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

