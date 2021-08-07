Trending:
Anderson scheduled to start for Texas against Oakland

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 3:19 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (39-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (62-48, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Drew Anderson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: Cole Irvin (7-10, 3.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -235, Rangers +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to play the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 32-25 in home games in 2020. Oakland is hitting a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .308.

The Rangers have gone 13-41 away from home. Texas has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 23, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-1. Yusmeiro Petit earned his eighth victory and Marte went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Jimmy Herget registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 28 home runs and is batting .279.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 113 hits and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rangers: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), James Kaprielian: (shoulder), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Dane Dunning: (ankle), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

