Sports News

Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open by 8 strokes

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 5:11 pm
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.

Sports News

