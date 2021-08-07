Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Kindness, empathy highlight humanity of Olympics

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 7:21 am
1 min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — In the close-up photos of this pandemic-era Olympic Games, you can imagine the world’s most competitive athletes saying to their rivals: “Are you OK?”

The striking images that show these world class athletes displaying acts of empathy and kindness to their competitors may be unexpected. But they’re very much appreciated by a global audience that’s been banned from the venues as a coronavirus precaution.

Viral photos from an variety of sports depict a clearly pained Olympian juxtaposed by another’s outreach of generosity.

The emotions are vivid in the frame of Mexico’s Jesus Angulo and teammate Luis Romo comforting Japan’s Takefusa Kubo while another Japanese teammate appears devastated after their men’s bronze medal soccer match.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

The passionate pep-talk heard around the world came from a shot of Norwegian Lotte Miller trying to bring ease to an inconsolable Claire Michel of Belgium, who was slumped on the ground sobbing after coming in last in the punishing women’s triathlon.

Look beyond the tangle of legs and arms in the finals at the women’s 400-meters race for an image of Stephenie Mcpherson, of Jamaica, reacting in disbelief as she is helped from the track.

In the midst of an extraordinarily difficult Olympics where athletes are separated from friends, family and the crowds that cheer them on, it’s humanity at its best.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise