On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Medal worthy Olympians, caught in motion

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 6:23 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — A lifetime of work, and it can go in a blur.

On the track, in the air, underwater, from the mound — Olympians are built for moving fast. In the briefest flash, much can be revealed.

Slow the shutter speed just a tick and see the focus-amid-chaos as Spain’s Daniel Sarmiento Melien leaps for a handball shot.

As a competitor prepares to whiz by, mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands comes to a unintentional halt, tumbling to the ground while his ride flies off.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners in the mens’ 5,000-meters with their feet fuzzy beneath them. A swirl of splashes and outstretched arms around an up-for-grabs ball at water polo. The stillness of Dallas Escobedo’s head as the Mexican softballer spins her arm around to deliver a pitch.

Caught in motion for a lasting moment.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps