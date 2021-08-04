AP PHOTOS: Medal worthy Olympians, caught in motion

TOKYO (AP) — A lifetime of work, and it can go in a blur.

On the track, in the air, underwater, from the mound — Olympians are built for moving fast. In the briefest flash, much can be revealed.

Slow the shutter speed just a tick and see the focus-amid-chaos as Spain’s Daniel Sarmiento Melien leaps for a handball shot.

As a competitor prepares to whiz by, mountain biker Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands comes to a unintentional halt, tumbling to the ground while his ride flies off.

Runners in the mens’ 5,000-meters with their feet fuzzy beneath them. A swirl of splashes and outstretched arms around an up-for-grabs ball at water polo. The stillness of Dallas Escobedo’s head as the Mexican softballer spins her arm around to deliver a pitch.

Caught in motion for a lasting moment.

