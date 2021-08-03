On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP PHOTOS: Olympic jumpers return to Earth in spray of sand

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 5:12 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Every Olympic athlete who soars to the heavens as part of the “Faster, Higher, Stronger — Together” ideal eventually comes down.

A soft and sandy landing pit awaits the long jumpers and triple jumpers at the Olympic Stadium at the Tokyo Games.

And it’s always a moment of uncertainty — “How far did I go?” — as the jumpers stretch, contort and grimace while reaching for that extra centimeter in a gritty quest for a medal, or even an Olympic or world record.

These Associated Press photos capture the tension of the moment as the athletes return to Earth in a spray of sand that can leave them half buried.

The overhead photographs were taken with a robotic camera that uses remote viewing monitors and a joystick similar to a video game. The head-on shots were taken by AP photographers using hand-held cameras.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

