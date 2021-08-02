Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP PHOTOS: Tokyo taken over by omnipresent Olympic rings

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — In case any golfers at Kasumigaseki Country Club forgot this men’s tournament differed from a normal PGA Tour stop, 18 sets of reminders awaited them — a pair at the start of each hole.

Five interlocking circles — representing the five continents with Olympic competitors — multicolored and ubiquitous at the Games.

As recognizable a logo as any.

It’s used as a tee box marker for the men’s and women’s golf tournament. On the plastic casing supporting the net at volleyball. As a backdrop for Aussie BMX freestylist Logan Martin’s backflips.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

And of course, on the gold medal won by American gymnast Sunisa Lee in the women’s all-around.

They aren’t just a photo op for The Associated Press, either. Athletes have stopped for posed shots in front of rings in the Olympic Village and at venues. Germany’s Hannah Kuechler was spotted in a pink swimsuit standing in front of rings at Tokyo Aquatics Center while another swimmer captured the moment.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Administrator Power plays soccer with the people of Uganda