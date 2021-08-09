On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Hornets give coach Borrego a multiyear extension

STEVE REED
August 9, 2021 11:09 am
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a multiyear contract extension with coach James Borrego, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Borrego is expected to sign the deal Monday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the extension.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

Charlotte has not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and has not won a playoff series in the last 19 seasons.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

The Hornets are trying to build behind point guard LaMelo Ball, last year’s NBA Rookie of the Year, veteran small forward Gordon Hayward and guard Terry Rozier.

The team traded for center Mason Plumlee this offseason, signed free agents Kelly Oubre Jr and Ish Smith and drafted James Bouknight and Kai Jones in the first round.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in overseas training exercise