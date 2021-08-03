Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Ish Smith agrees to 2-year deal with Hornets

STEVE REED
August 3, 2021 7:24 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a two-year deal with free agent guard Ish Smith, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes a team option for the second year of the contract. Financial terms were not available. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the NBA does not release free agent signings until Friday.

Smith gives the Hornets a veteran backup point guard after a sign-and-trade deal that sent three-year NBA veteran Devonte Graham to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2020 lottery-protected first round draft pick.

A 10-year NBA veteran, Smith spent last season with the Washington Wizards where he averaged 6.7 points and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 36.7% from 3-point range in 44 games.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Smith is expected to back up LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Along with the Graham trade, the Hornets have lost center Cody Zeller and Malik Monk so far in free agency.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps