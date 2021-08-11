On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP Top 25 Podcast: Previewing G5 conferences and Notre Dame

RALPH D. RUSSO
August 11, 2021 3:52 pm
Last season was a bonanza for schools from outside the Power Five conferences.

A record seven were ranked in the final AP Top 25. Can the so-called Group of Five carry that momentum into 2021?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Chris Vannini of The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the non-Power Five leagues from the American Athletic Conference, where Cincinnati hopes to make a playoff push, to the Sun Belt, where Coastal Carolina and Louisiana bring back loaded teams.

Then Pete Sampson of The Athletic joins the show to preview Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have a new quarterback and new defensive coordinator. Standards are set high enough now for Brian Kelly’s program that even a step back from last year’s playoff team could mean double-digit victories.

Plus, a tribute to Bobby Bowden.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

