Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top WorldCup News at 7:10 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 12:00 am
< a min read
      

FIFA reduces penalty on Mexico for anti-gay chants at games

EXPLAINER: The Olympic soccer team that doesn’t quite exist

El Salvador asks to play qualifier in US amid virus surge

South Korea beats Turkmenistan 5-0 in World Cup qualifier

Portugal moves ‘home’ World Cup qualifier to Turin

Report: Messi’s contract worth up to 555 million euros

FIFA sets late-2021 target to pick 2026 World Cup cities

Amnesty critical of FIFA leader starring in Saudi PR video

Ronaldo plans ‘many years’ playing as 36th birthday looms

Neymar to travel for World Cup qualifying despite injury

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday