AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 12:51 am
JULY 31 – AUG. 6, 2021

From wildfires in California and Greece, to drought conditions in Argentina, to the Italian artistic swimming team competing in Japan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

