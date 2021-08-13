Trending:
Arizona 12, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 1:37 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 38 12 15 12
Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Rojas ss 5 2 4 2
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 1 3 4
Cronenworth ss 4 0 3 1 C.Kelly c 5 1 4 2
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Peralta lf 5 2 1 2
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 2 0 0
Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 5 0 1 1
Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Ellis 3b 3 1 1 0
Darvish p 1 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 3 2 1 0
Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 0 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hager ph 0 0 0 1
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0
San Diego 200 001 000 3
Arizona 005 300 22x 12

E_Marte (2). DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B_Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B_Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR_Peralta (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Darvish L,7-7 2 2-3 6 5 5 1 4
Strahm 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1
Crismatt 2 2 0 0 0 3
Adams 2-3 0 2 2 2 1
Stammen 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hill 1 2 2 2 3 0
Arizona
Peacock 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
C.Smith W,4-8 5 1-3 4 1 0 1 5
Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1
Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Adams (Ellis). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:42. A_9,086 (48,686).

