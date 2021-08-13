Arizona 12, San Diego 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|38
|12
|15
|12
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ellis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Darvish p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peacock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hager ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|200
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|005
|300
|22x
|—
|12
E_Marte (2). DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B_Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B_Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR_Peralta (6).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish L,7-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Crismatt
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Adams
|
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Stammen
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peacock
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|C.Smith W,4-8
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Poppen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mantiply
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Faria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Adams (Ellis). WP_C.Smith.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.
T_3:42. A_9,086 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments