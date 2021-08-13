Arizona 12, San Diego 3

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 38 12 15 12 Pham lf 4 1 2 0 Rojas ss 5 2 4 2 Frazier 2b 4 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 1 3 4 Cronenworth ss 4 0 3 1 C.Kelly c 5 1 4 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 1 Peralta lf 5 2 1 2 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 2 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 5 0 1 1 Caratini c 4 0 1 0 Ellis 3b 3 1 1 0 Darvish p 1 0 0 0 Peacock p 0 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 3 2 1 0 Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Adams p 0 0 0 0 Hager ph 0 0 0 1 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Faria p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0

San Diego 200 001 000 — 3 Arizona 005 300 22x — 12

E_Marte (2). DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B_Pham 2 (17), Grisham (18), P.Smith (22), Rojas (23), C.Kelly (7). 3B_Frazier (1), Cronenworth (6). HR_Peralta (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Darvish L,7-7 2 2-3 6 5 5 1 4 Strahm 1 1-3 4 3 3 1 1 Crismatt 2 2 0 0 0 3 Adams 2-3 0 2 2 2 1 Stammen 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Hill 1 2 2 2 3 0

Arizona Peacock 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 C.Smith W,4-8 5 1-3 4 1 0 1 5 Poppen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 1 Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Adams (Ellis). WP_C.Smith.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Scott Barry; Third, John Libka.

T_3:42. A_9,086 (48,686).

