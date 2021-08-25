Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:50 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 4 4 10
Rojas ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Marte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .350
P.Smith rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .270
Walker 1b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .233
VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .219
Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Peralta lf 4 0 3 2 0 1 .255
Varsho c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .127
Gilbert p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Kelly ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 7
Chavis 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .249
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301
Tsutsugo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Difo 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Stallings c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Polanco rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .203
Alford lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .170
Wilson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063
a-Moran ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Arizona 000 002 120_5 7 0
Pittsburgh 000 110 000_2 7 1

a-walked for Wilson in the 5th. b-homered for de Geus in the 7th. c-struck out for Mantiply in the 9th. d-popped out for Oviedo in the 9th.

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peralta (23), Hayes (15), Polanco (10), Alford (3). HR_P.Smith (10), off Mears; Kelly (9), off Banda. RBIs_P.Smith (42), Kelly (31), Peralta 2 (52), Stallings (47), Chavis (2). SB_Reynolds (4). SF_Stallings.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Ellis 2, Varsho); Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Tsutsugo 2, Polanco, Hayes). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Moran.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert 5 3 2 2 3 4 80 2.38
de Geus, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.51
Wendelken, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.23
Clarke, H, 7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.61
Mantiply, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.13
Clippard, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.77
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson 5 2 0 0 2 7 74 4.35
Mears, H, 1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 20 5.84
Banda, L, 2-1, BS, 0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.96
K.Keller 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 8.02
Oviedo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 9.49

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Banda 1-1. PB_Varsho (3).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:18. A_8,357 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday