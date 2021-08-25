Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

|Arizona
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|4
|10
|
|Rojas ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|P.Smith rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Walker 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.233
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Ahmed ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Ellis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.127
|Gilbert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kelly ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Tsutsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Alford lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Wilson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|a-Moran ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Arizona
|000
|002
|120_5
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|110
|000_2
|7
|1
a-walked for Wilson in the 5th. b-homered for de Geus in the 7th. c-struck out for Mantiply in the 9th. d-popped out for Oviedo in the 9th.
E_Polanco (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peralta (23), Hayes (15), Polanco (10), Alford (3). HR_P.Smith (10), off Mears; Kelly (9), off Banda. RBIs_P.Smith (42), Kelly (31), Peralta 2 (52), Stallings (47), Chavis (2). SB_Reynolds (4). SF_Stallings.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Ellis 2, Varsho); Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Tsutsugo 2, Polanco, Hayes). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Moran.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|80
|2.38
|de Geus, W, 3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.51
|Wendelken, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.23
|Clarke, H, 7
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.61
|Mantiply, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.13
|Clippard, S, 5-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.77
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|74
|4.35
|Mears, H, 1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.84
|Banda, L, 2-1, BS, 0-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.96
|K.Keller
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|8.02
|Oviedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|9.49
Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Banda 1-1. PB_Varsho (3).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:18. A_8,357 (38,747).
