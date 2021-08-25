Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 4 4 10 Rojas ss-2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Marte cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .350 P.Smith rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .270 Walker 1b 1 1 0 0 3 0 .233 VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .219 Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Peralta lf 4 0 3 2 0 1 .255 Varsho c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .127 Gilbert p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kelly ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 3 7 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .249 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301 Tsutsugo 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Difo 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259 Stallings c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .234 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Polanco rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .203 Alford lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .170 Wilson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .063 a-Moran ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .274

Arizona 000 002 120_5 7 0 Pittsburgh 000 110 000_2 7 1

a-walked for Wilson in the 5th. b-homered for de Geus in the 7th. c-struck out for Mantiply in the 9th. d-popped out for Oviedo in the 9th.

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peralta (23), Hayes (15), Polanco (10), Alford (3). HR_P.Smith (10), off Mears; Kelly (9), off Banda. RBIs_P.Smith (42), Kelly (31), Peralta 2 (52), Stallings (47), Chavis (2). SB_Reynolds (4). SF_Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Ellis 2, Varsho); Pittsburgh 5 (Newman, Tsutsugo 2, Polanco, Hayes). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Moran.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert 5 3 2 2 3 4 80 2.38 de Geus, W, 3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.51 Wendelken, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.23 Clarke, H, 7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.61 Mantiply, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.13 Clippard, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.77

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson 5 2 0 0 2 7 74 4.35 Mears, H, 1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 20 5.84 Banda, L, 2-1, BS, 0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.96 K.Keller 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 8.02 Oviedo 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 9.49

Inherited runners-scored_Mantiply 2-0, Banda 1-1. PB_Varsho (3).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:18. A_8,357 (38,747).

