Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Rojas ss-2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Tsutsugo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kelly ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alford lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moran ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|002
|120
|—
|5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
E_Polanco (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peralta (23), Hayes (15), Polanco (10), Alford (3). HR_P.Smith (10), Kelly (9). SB_Reynolds (4). SF_Stallings (1).
|Arizona
|Gilbert
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|de Geus W,3-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke H,7
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clippard S,5-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Wilson
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Mears H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Banda L,2-1 BS,0-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K.Keller
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Oviedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:18. A_8,357 (38,747).
