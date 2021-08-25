Trending:
Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 10:50 pm
Arizona Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 34 2 7 2
Rojas ss-2b 5 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 1
Marte cf 5 0 1 0 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0
P.Smith rf 3 2 1 1 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0
Walker 1b 1 1 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 3 2 Tsutsugo 1b 2 0 0 0
Varsho c 4 0 0 0 Mears p 0 0 0 0
Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
Gilbert p 2 0 0 0 Difo 2b 1 0 1 0
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1
Kelly ph 1 1 1 1 Newman ss 4 0 0 0
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 Polanco rf 4 1 2 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Alford lf 4 0 1 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 1 0 0 0
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Moran ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Clippard p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 000 002 120 5
Pittsburgh 000 110 000 2

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peralta (23), Hayes (15), Polanco (10), Alford (3). HR_P.Smith (10), Kelly (9). SB_Reynolds (4). SF_Stallings (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gilbert 5 3 2 2 3 4
de Geus W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wendelken H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke H,7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Mantiply H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Wilson 5 2 0 0 2 7
Mears H,1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Banda L,2-1 BS,0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
K.Keller 1 2 2 2 1 1
Oviedo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:18. A_8,357 (38,747).

