Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 7 4 Totals 34 2 7 2 Rojas ss-2b 5 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 1 Marte cf 5 0 1 0 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 3 2 1 1 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 1 1 0 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 4 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 5 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 3 2 Tsutsugo 1b 2 0 0 0 Varsho c 4 0 0 0 Mears p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 4 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0 Gilbert p 2 0 0 0 Difo 2b 1 0 1 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 1 Kelly ph 1 1 1 1 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 Polanco rf 4 1 2 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Alford lf 4 0 1 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 1 0 0 0 Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Moran ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Clippard p 0 0 0 0

Arizona 000 002 120 — 5 Pittsburgh 000 110 000 — 2

E_Polanco (4). LOB_Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Peralta (23), Hayes (15), Polanco (10), Alford (3). HR_P.Smith (10), Kelly (9). SB_Reynolds (4). SF_Stallings (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gilbert 5 3 2 2 3 4 de Geus W,3-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wendelken H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Clarke H,7 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Mantiply H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clippard S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Pittsburgh Wilson 5 2 0 0 2 7 Mears H,1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 Banda L,2-1 BS,0-3 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 K.Keller 1 2 2 2 1 1 Oviedo 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:18. A_8,357 (38,747).

