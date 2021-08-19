Trending:
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 12:54 am
Philadelphia Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 6 8 6
Segura 2b 5 0 1 1 Rojas rf 3 1 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 2
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 2 1
Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 4 1 0 0
Miller ph 1 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0
Torreyes 3b 4 1 2 1 Bumgarner p 3 1 1 1
Williams cf-1b 3 0 2 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0
Herrera cf 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 011 2
Arizona 000 100 50x 6

DP_Philadelphia 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Segura (21), Torreyes (9), Miller (6), Peralta (21), Walker (17), Ahmed (26), VanMeter (16). S_Varsho (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,10-8 6 2-3 7 6 6 1 7
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Bumgarner W,7-7 8 3 1 1 1 5
Clarke 1 4 1 1 0 2

HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Gregorius,Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:48. A_7,165 (48,686).

