Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 31 6 8 6 Segura 2b 5 0 1 1 Rojas rf 3 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 2 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Ellis 3b 4 1 0 0 Miller ph 1 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 Torreyes 3b 4 1 2 1 Bumgarner p 3 1 1 1 Williams cf-1b 3 0 2 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 Herrera cf 0 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 011 — 2 Arizona 000 100 50x — 6

DP_Philadelphia 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Segura (21), Torreyes (9), Miller (6), Peralta (21), Walker (17), Ahmed (26), VanMeter (16). S_Varsho (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler L,10-8 6 2-3 7 6 6 1 7 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3

Arizona Bumgarner W,7-7 8 3 1 1 1 5 Clarke 1 4 1 1 0 2

HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Gregorius,Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:48. A_7,165 (48,686).

