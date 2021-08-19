Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ellis 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bumgarner p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Williams cf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Herrera cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|Arizona
|000
|100
|50x
|—
|6
DP_Philadelphia 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Segura (21), Torreyes (9), Miller (6), Peralta (21), Walker (17), Ahmed (26), VanMeter (16). S_Varsho (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,10-8
|6
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner W,7-7
|8
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Clarke
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Gregorius,Herrera).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:48. A_7,165 (48,686).
Comments