Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bohm 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Williams cf-1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|Herrera cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|1
|10
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Ellis 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.119
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Bumgarner p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|011_2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|50x_6
|8
|0
a-doubled for De Los Santos in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Segura (21), Torreyes (9), Miller (6), Peralta (21), Walker (17), Ahmed (26), VanMeter (16). RBIs_Segura (41), Torreyes (32), Walker (31), Ahmed 2 (29), Bumgarner (3), VanMeter 2 (27). S_Varsho.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen, Wheeler, Harper, Segura 2); Arizona 1 (Peralta). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Arizona 4 for 7.
GIDP_Peralta.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 10-8
|6
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|7
|100
|2.77
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|5.24
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 7-7
|8
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|105
|4.06
|Clarke
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.38
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Gregorius,Herrera).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:48. A_7,165 (48,686).
