Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 7 2 1 7 Segura 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .299 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Miller ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .216 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Torreyes 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268 Williams cf-1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258 Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137 Herrera cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 8 6 1 10 Rojas rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287 VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .223 Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .234 Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Ellis 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .119 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .226 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Bumgarner p 3 1 1 1 0 2 .133 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Philadelphia 000 000 011_2 7 0 Arizona 000 100 50x_6 8 0

a-doubled for De Los Santos in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Segura (21), Torreyes (9), Miller (6), Peralta (21), Walker (17), Ahmed (26), VanMeter (16). RBIs_Segura (41), Torreyes (32), Walker (31), Ahmed 2 (29), Bumgarner (3), VanMeter 2 (27). S_Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen, Wheeler, Harper, Segura 2); Arizona 1 (Peralta). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Arizona 4 for 7.

GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Bohm).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 10-8 6 2-3 7 6 6 1 7 100 2.77 De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 5.24

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, W, 7-7 8 3 1 1 1 5 105 4.06 Clarke 1 4 1 1 0 2 26 4.38

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Gregorius,Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:48. A_7,165 (48,686).

