Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 12:54 am
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 7
Segura 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .299
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Bohm 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .216
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Torreyes 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268
Williams cf-1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258
Wheeler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .137
Herrera cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 1 10
Rojas rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .287
VanMeter 2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .223
Peralta lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246
Walker 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .234
Varsho cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Ellis 3b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .119
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 2 0 1 .226
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Bumgarner p 3 1 1 1 0 2 .133
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Philadelphia 000 000 011_2 7 0
Arizona 000 100 50x_6 8 0

a-doubled for De Los Santos in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Arizona 3. 2B_Segura (21), Torreyes (9), Miller (6), Peralta (21), Walker (17), Ahmed (26), VanMeter (16). RBIs_Segura (41), Torreyes (32), Walker (31), Ahmed 2 (29), Bumgarner (3), VanMeter 2 (27). S_Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen, Wheeler, Harper, Segura 2); Arizona 1 (Peralta). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 13; Arizona 4 for 7.

GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Gregorius, Bohm).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 10-8 6 2-3 7 6 6 1 7 100 2.77
De Los Santos 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 5.24
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, W, 7-7 8 3 1 1 1 5 105 4.06
Clarke 1 4 1 1 0 2 26 4.38

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Bumgarner 2 (Gregorius,Herrera).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:48. A_7,165 (48,686).

