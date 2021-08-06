On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
A’s outfelder Ramón Laureano suspended 80 games

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 5:31 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.

The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season.

