On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Aston Villa signs Danny Ings from Southampton

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 2:09 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed striker Danny Ings from Southampton to a three-year contract on Wednesday.

The Birmingham club paid an undisclosed transfer fee for Ings amid widespread reports that it was also negotiating a deal to sell midfielder Jack Grealish to Manchester City for a record fee.

The 29-year-old Ings scored 34 goals over the past two Premier League seasons with Southampton.

“Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team.”

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Ings spent the past three seasons at Southampton after joining from Liverpool.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps