Astros’ Greinke, Taylor go to IL; Greinke to miss next start

CHRIS TALBOTT
August 31, 2021 8:51 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Zack Greinke and first baseman Taylor Jones on the injured list Tuesday, citing health and safety protocols.

Manager Dusty Baker said he couldn’t give specifics, but the designation is a sign the players have tested positive for or come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Baker said Greinke will miss his next start. The right hander is 11-5 in 27 starts this season with a 3.66 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

The Astros recalled infielder Robel Garcia and right-hander Josh James from the taxi squad for Tuesday night’s game at Seattle, the second of three in the series.

Baker said the team had planned to go to a six-man rotation when right-hander Jose Urquidy (right shoulder) returns from the injury list when rosters expand. Now they’ll probably stay with a five-man rotation, he said, until Greinke returns.

“It seems like that’s been the case this year, you know, we get one back and we lose another,” Baker said. “But at least we have enough depth to get one back.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

