Athletics activate SS Elvis Andrus from paternity list

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 5:05 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics reinstated shortstop Elvis Andrus from the paternity list on Tuesday.

Andrus was in the starting lineup for Oakland’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the paternity list on Saturday.

Andrus entered Tuesday batting .231 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 113 games.

Infielder Vimael Machín was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster. Machín is batting .107 in 13 games over three stints with the A’s this year.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

