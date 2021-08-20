Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0

Atlanta Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 29 0 4 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 Mancini dh 3 0 2 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 3 1 2 2 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Mateo rf 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 R.Martin ss 3 0 0 0

Atlanta 021 000 000 — 3 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

E_R.Martin (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Freeman (16), Mancini (27). HR_d’Arnaud (4), Soler (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried W,11-7 9 4 0 0 0 4

Baltimore Akin L,0-8 5 5 3 3 3 3 Tate 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1

Akin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Akin.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:29. A_13,583 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.