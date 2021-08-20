On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 9:49 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 3 Totals 29 0 4 0
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Soler dh 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 0 Mancini dh 3 0 2 0
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Hays lf 3 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 3 1 2 2 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Mateo rf 3 0 1 0
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Pederson rf 4 0 0 0 R.Martin ss 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 021 000 000 3
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

E_R.Martin (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Freeman (16), Mancini (27). HR_d’Arnaud (4), Soler (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,11-7 9 4 0 0 0 4
Baltimore
Akin L,0-8 5 5 3 3 3 3
Tate 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1

Akin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Akin.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:29. A_13,583 (45,971).

