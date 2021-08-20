Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_R.Martin (3). DP_Atlanta 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Atlanta 9, Baltimore 2. 2B_Freeman (16), Mancini (27). HR_d’Arnaud (4), Soler (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,11-7
|9
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Akin L,0-8
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Akin pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Akin.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:29. A_13,583 (45,971).
