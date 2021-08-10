On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 10:40 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 4 10
India 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .319
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .276
Aquino lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .229
Farmer ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .173
Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
c-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Gray p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .120
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Winker ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .307
1-Naquin pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 5 3 6 9
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Soler rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .344
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .291
Swanson ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .256
Duvall lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .229
Pederson cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .288
Vogt c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .174
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088
a-Heredia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 020 000 000_2 4 0
Atlanta 000 201 00x_3 5 1

a-pinch hit for Smyly in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Cessa in the 8th. c-grounded out for Akiyama in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 8th.

E_Riley (13). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Votto (15), Farmer (15), Soler (1). HR_Aquino (7), off Smyly; Duvall (3), off Gray. RBIs_Aquino 2 (14), Duvall 2 (10), Vogt (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Votto, Moustakas); Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Swanson). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Atlanta 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Moustakas, Farmer.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman; Freeman, Swanson, Freeman).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 3 2 2 3 8 89 4.40
Hembree, L, 2-7 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 10 5.45
Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 18 6.42
Cessa 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.93
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.96
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly, W, 8-3 6 2 2 2 2 7 92 4.41
Jackson, H, 17 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.09
Rodríguez, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Matzek, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.49
W.Smith, S, 23-26 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Cessa 3-0, Matzek 2-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Winker).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:02. A_24,432 (41,084).

