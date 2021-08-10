Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|10
|
|India 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Aquino lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.229
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.173
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|c-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gray p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|1-Naquin pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|6
|9
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.344
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Pederson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.174
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|a-Heredia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|201
|00x_3
|5
|1
a-pinch hit for Smyly in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Cessa in the 8th. c-grounded out for Akiyama in the 9th.
1-ran for Winker in the 8th.
E_Riley (13). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 8. 2B_Votto (15), Farmer (15), Soler (1). HR_Aquino (7), off Smyly; Duvall (3), off Gray. RBIs_Aquino 2 (14), Duvall 2 (10), Vogt (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Votto, Moustakas); Atlanta 3 (Albies 2, Swanson). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 4; Atlanta 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Moustakas, Farmer.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman; Freeman, Swanson, Freeman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|89
|4.40
|Hembree, L, 2-7
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|5.45
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|6.42
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.93
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.96
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 8-3
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|92
|4.41
|Jackson, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.09
|Rodríguez, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Matzek, H, 16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.49
|W.Smith, S, 23-26
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-1, Cessa 3-0, Matzek 2-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Winker).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:02. A_24,432 (41,084).
