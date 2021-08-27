Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|4
|1
|7
|
|Slater cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Bryant 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Wade Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Ruf lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.274
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Flores 1b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Dickerson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|1
|3
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Soler rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|L.Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Duvall lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Pederson cf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Heredia ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|San Francisco
|210
|100
|001_5
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|011
|000
|40x_6
|9
|1
a-walked for Gausman in the 7th. b-singled for Minter in the 7th.
E_d’Arnaud (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Atlanta 4. 2B_La Stella (7), Albies (33). HR_Posey (16), off Fried; Flores (16), off Smith; Duvall (28), off Gausman; Soler (6), off Littell. RBIs_Posey 2 (41), La Stella (12), Flores (45), Duvall (87), Riley (78), Albies (85), Soler 3 (14). SB_Slater (11).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Slater 2); Atlanta 2 (d’Arnaud 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Slater.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|91
|2.49
|Watson, L, 2-1, H, 4
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13
|3.48
|Littell, BS, 2-3
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|2.93
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|
|5
|4
|3
|0
|5
|93
|3.54
|Minter, W, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.05
|L.Jackson, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.03
|Smith, S, 29-33
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.83
Inherited runners-scored_Littell 2-2. HBP_Fried (Slater). WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:54. A_35,586 (41,084).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments