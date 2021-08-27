Trending:
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 11:07 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 4 1 7
Slater cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .223
Bryant 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Wade Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Ruf lf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .274
Posey c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .313
Flores 1b-3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .249
Yastrzemski rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Estrada ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .294
La Stella 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Dickerson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 1 3
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .257
Soler rf 4 2 3 3 0 0 .274
L.Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Riley 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .303
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Duvall lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .224
Pederson cf-rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .236
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .325
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Heredia ph-cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .224
San Francisco 210 100 001_5 7 0
Atlanta 011 000 40x_6 9 1

a-walked for Gausman in the 7th. b-singled for Minter in the 7th.

E_d’Arnaud (1). LOB_San Francisco 3, Atlanta 4. 2B_La Stella (7), Albies (33). HR_Posey (16), off Fried; Flores (16), off Smith; Duvall (28), off Gausman; Soler (6), off Littell. RBIs_Posey 2 (41), La Stella (12), Flores (45), Duvall (87), Riley (78), Albies (85), Soler 3 (14). SB_Slater (11).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Slater 2); Atlanta 2 (d’Arnaud 2). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 5; Atlanta 4 for 6.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Slater.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 6 6 2 2 0 2 91 2.49
Watson, L, 2-1, H, 4 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 13 3.48
Littell, BS, 2-3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 19 2.93
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 6 5 4 3 0 5 93 3.54
Minter, W, 2-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.05
L.Jackson, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.03
Smith, S, 29-33 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.83

Inherited runners-scored_Littell 2-2. HBP_Fried (Slater). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:54. A_35,586 (41,084).

