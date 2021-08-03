Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|510
|000
|000
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 3. LOB_Atlanta 4, St. Louis 6. 2B_O’Neill (18). HR_Soler (1), Freeman (24).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,8-7
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Chavez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester L,0-1
|5
|
|9
|6
|6
|2
|4
|McFarland
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Miller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:39. A_31,509 (45,494).
