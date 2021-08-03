Trending:
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 11:11 pm
Atlanta St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 10 5 Totals 33 1 8 1
Albies 2b 4 1 0 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 4 1 1 2 Carlson rf 4 0 1 0
Heredia cf 0 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 2 3 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 1 2 0 O’Neill lf 3 1 3 0
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Molina c 4 0 2 1
Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 1 0
Pederson cf-rf 4 0 2 1 Sosa ss 3 0 0 0
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0
Fried p 3 0 1 0 Rondón ph 1 0 1 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
Almonte ph 0 0 0 0 Nootbaar ph 1 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 J.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 510 000 000 6
St. Louis 000 000 001 1

DP_Atlanta 2, St. Louis 3. LOB_Atlanta 4, St. Louis 6. 2B_O’Neill (18). HR_Soler (1), Freeman (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,8-7 6 4 0 0 1 7
Chavez 1 2 0 0 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin 1 2 1 1 0 1
St. Louis
Lester L,0-1 5 9 6 6 2 4
McFarland 2 1 0 0 0 1
García 1 0 0 0 0 0
J.Miller 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:39. A_31,509 (45,494).

