Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 6 10 6 4 14 Farmer ss 6 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 3 1 .304 Castellanos rf 4 2 1 0 0 2 .319 Akiyama cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Votto 1b 5 2 4 4 1 1 .285 Moustakas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Naquin cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .244 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Suárez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .174 Barnhart c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 a-India ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Aquino cf-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .227

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 7 8 8 12 Albies 2b 5 2 2 3 1 1 .257 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .314 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .291 Riley 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .292 Swanson ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .254 Duvall lf 4 2 0 0 1 2 .205 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .221 Heredia cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .234 Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Almonte ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pederson rf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .288

Cincinnati 000 002 012 01_6 10 0 Atlanta 122 000 000 03_8 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Miley in the 6th. b-walked for Matzek in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Wilson in the 8th. d-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 8. 2B_Naquin (18), Suárez (14), Riley 2 (21). HR_Votto (24), off Toussaint; Votto (25), off Smith; Heredia (5), off Miley; Albies (19), off Sims. RBIs_Votto 4 (72), Suárez (62), Farmer (41), Riley 2 (70), Heredia 2 (24), Swanson (60), Albies 3 (75). SB_Albies (14). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas 4, India, Farmer, Aquino); Atlanta 6 (Swanson, Soler, Adrianza 2, Duvall 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 16; Atlanta 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Barnhart, Albies.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 5 5 5 5 3 4 77 3.00 Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.59 Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 1.42 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.31 Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 0.00 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00 Sims, L, 4-2, BS, 7-10 2-3 1 3 2 1 1 19 5.34

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint 5 4 2 2 3 5 97 4.28 Chavez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.60 Martin, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.82 Matzek, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.47 Jackson, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.25 Smith, BS, 23-27 1 1 2 2 0 2 19 3.86 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Santana, W, 3-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off Givens (Freeman). HBP_Toussaint (Castellanos), Smith (Castellanos). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Will Little.

T_3:58. A_23,375 (41,084).

