Sports News

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 11:36 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 6 10 6 4 14
Farmer ss 6 0 1 1 0 0 .263
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 3 1 .304
Castellanos rf 4 2 1 0 0 2 .319
Akiyama cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Votto 1b 5 2 4 4 1 1 .285
Moustakas 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Naquin cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .244
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Suárez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .174
Barnhart c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
a-India ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Aquino cf-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .227
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 7 8 8 12
Albies 2b 5 2 2 3 1 1 .257
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .314
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .291
Riley 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .292
Swanson ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .254
Duvall lf 4 2 0 0 1 2 .205
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 1 1 .221
Heredia cf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .234
Toussaint p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Almonte ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pederson rf 0 1 0 0 2 0 .288
Cincinnati 000 002 012 01_6 10 0
Atlanta 122 000 000 03_8 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Miley in the 6th. b-walked for Matzek in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Wilson in the 8th. d-struck out for Smith in the 9th.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

LOB_Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 8. 2B_Naquin (18), Suárez (14), Riley 2 (21). HR_Votto (24), off Toussaint; Votto (25), off Smith; Heredia (5), off Miley; Albies (19), off Sims. RBIs_Votto 4 (72), Suárez (62), Farmer (41), Riley 2 (70), Heredia 2 (24), Swanson (60), Albies 3 (75). SB_Albies (14). SF_Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas 4, India, Farmer, Aquino); Atlanta 6 (Swanson, Soler, Adrianza 2, Duvall 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 16; Atlanta 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Barnhart, Albies.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 5 5 5 5 3 4 77 3.00
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.59
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 1.42
Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 5.31
Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 2 2 26 0.00
Givens 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 0.00
Sims, L, 4-2, BS, 7-10 2-3 1 3 2 1 1 19 5.34
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Toussaint 5 4 2 2 3 5 97 4.28
Chavez, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.60
Martin, H, 12 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.82
Matzek, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.47
Jackson, H, 18 1 2 1 1 0 1 15 2.25
Smith, BS, 23-27 1 1 2 2 0 2 19 3.86
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Santana, W, 3-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off Givens (Freeman). HBP_Toussaint (Castellanos), Smith (Castellanos). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Will Little.

T_3:58. A_23,375 (41,084).

Sports News

