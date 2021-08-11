Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|6
|10
|6
|4
|14
|
|Farmer ss
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.304
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Akiyama cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Votto 1b
|5
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|.285
|Moustakas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Naquin cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.174
|Barnhart c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-India ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Aquino cf-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|7
|8
|8
|12
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.257
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.314
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Duvall lf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Heredia cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Toussaint p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Almonte ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pederson rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|012
|01_6
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|122
|000
|000
|03_8
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Miley in the 6th. b-walked for Matzek in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Wilson in the 8th. d-struck out for Smith in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 8. 2B_Naquin (18), Suárez (14), Riley 2 (21). HR_Votto (24), off Toussaint; Votto (25), off Smith; Heredia (5), off Miley; Albies (19), off Sims. RBIs_Votto 4 (72), Suárez (62), Farmer (41), Riley 2 (70), Heredia 2 (24), Swanson (60), Albies 3 (75). SB_Albies (14). SF_Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 7 (Moustakas 4, India, Farmer, Aquino); Atlanta 6 (Swanson, Soler, Adrianza 2, Duvall 2). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 16; Atlanta 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Barnhart, Albies.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|77
|3.00
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.42
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.31
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|26
|0.00
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Sims, L, 4-2, BS, 7-10
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|19
|5.34
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|97
|4.28
|Chavez, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.60
|Martin, H, 12
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.82
|Matzek, H, 17
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.47
|Jackson, H, 18
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Smith, BS, 23-27
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|19
|3.86
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Santana, W, 3-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.41
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off Givens (Freeman). HBP_Toussaint (Castellanos), Smith (Castellanos). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Will Little.
T_3:58. A_23,375 (41,084).
