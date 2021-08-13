Atlanta United FC takes on Los Angeles FC after Barco’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles FC (6-7-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-9)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +176, Los Angeles FC +147, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Columbus.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home matches. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez, Brooks Lennon (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

