Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta United FC takes on Los Angeles FC after Barco’s 2-goal game

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Los Angeles FC (6-7-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-9)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +176, Los Angeles FC +147, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Columbus.

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home matches. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals last season, averaging one per game.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road matches. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez, Brooks Lennon (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment