Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 8:43 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 22 .614
Southern Maryland 29 28 .509 6
Lancaster 29 30 .492 7
York 26 33 .441 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 33 23 .589
High Point 30 29 .508
Gastonia 27 31 .466 7
West Virginia 22 35 .386 11½

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Southern Maryland 2

York 11, Lexington 5

Long Island 15, Gastonia 3

High Point 7, West Virginia 3

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 16, Lancaster 0

West Virginia 7, High Point 6

Lexington 9, York 7

Gastonia 7, Long Island 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

