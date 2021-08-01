|At A Glance
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|35
|22
|.614
|—
|Southern Maryland
|29
|28
|.509
|6
|Lancaster
|29
|30
|.492
|7
|York
|26
|33
|.441
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|High Point
|30
|29
|.508
|4½
|Gastonia
|27
|31
|.466
|7
|West Virginia
|22
|35
|.386
|11½
___
Lancaster 9, Southern Maryland 2
York 11, Lexington 5
Long Island 15, Gastonia 3
High Point 7, West Virginia 3
Southern Maryland 16, Lancaster 0
West Virginia 7, High Point 6
Lexington 9, York 7
Gastonia 7, Long Island 2
No games scheduled
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
