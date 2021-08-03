Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 11:24 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 23 .603
Southern Maryland 30 28 .517 5
Lancaster 30 30 .500 6
York 26 34 .433 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 33 24 .579
High Point 31 29 .517
Gastonia 27 31 .466
West Virginia 22 35 .386 11

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 16, Lancaster 0

West Virginia 7, High Point 6

Lexington 9, York 7

Gastonia 7, Long Island 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster 10, York 9

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 0

High Point 13, Lexington 4

Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

