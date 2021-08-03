|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|35
|23
|.603
|—
|Southern Maryland
|30
|28
|.517
|5
|Lancaster
|30
|30
|.500
|6
|York
|26
|34
|.433
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|33
|24
|.579
|—
|High Point
|31
|29
|.517
|3½
|Gastonia
|27
|31
|.466
|6½
|West Virginia
|22
|35
|.386
|11
___
Southern Maryland 16, Lancaster 0
West Virginia 7, High Point 6
Lexington 9, York 7
Gastonia 7, Long Island 2
No games scheduled
Lancaster 10, York 9
Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 0
High Point 13, Lexington 4
Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
