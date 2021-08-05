Trending:
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 1 1 .500
Long Island 1 1 .500
Southern Maryland 1 1 .500
York 1 1 .500
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 2 0 1.000
Gastonia 1 1 .500 1
West Virginia 1 1 .500 1
High Point 0 2 .000 2
Wednesday’s Games

York 12, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3

Lexington 13, High Point 4

West Virginia 14, Gastonia 3

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 13, Southern Maryland 6

Lancaster 17, York 12

Lexington 15, High Point 7

Gastonia 10, West Virginia 9, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 5:05 p.m.

