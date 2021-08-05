|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Southern Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|York
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gastonia
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|High Point
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Wednesday’s Games
York 12, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3
Lexington 13, High Point 4
West Virginia 14, Gastonia 3
Long Island 13, Southern Maryland 6
Lancaster 17, York 12
Lexington 15, High Point 7
Gastonia 10, West Virginia 9, 10 innings
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at West Virginia, 1:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments